Make Tuesday your Ramen Day with MaKiRa’s Eat All You Can Ramen offer

Looking for a restaurant where you can enjoy unlimited ramen? MaKiRa is the perfect place for you!

Located at the heart of the Dubai business district, MaKaRi offers an exquisite dining experience at the ground floor of one of the best 5-star hotels in Dubai, Dusit Thani.

Not only will you get to relax in their cozy Japanese-themed restaurant, but you can also relish your cravings for ramen with their unlimited Tan Tan Ramen offer every Tuesdays.

Tan Tan Ramen is a Japanese ramen noodle soup which consists of fresh wheat-based ramen noodles served in a savoury broth of sesame or peanut paste and soy milk.

For only Dh50 per person, you can enjoy unlimited bowls of Tan Tan Ramen from 12:00 noon to 3:00pm for Lunch and 7:00pm – 10:00pm for Dinner.

But if you are more of a ‘maki’ person, you can make Monday your Maki Day as MaKiRa offers a 50% discount on Maki rolls every Monday.

Want to make MaKiRa your daily go-to restaurant? They have a business lunch offer which consists of a 3-course meal available every day for only Dh99 from 12nn to 3:00pm. And there is a bonus if you are a hotelier, as you also get an exclusive 50% discount on rolls and bowls when dining at this Japanese resto.

Overall, the restaurant atmosphere offers an enticing dining experience with the option to be either counter seated and watch the chefs work their magic or comfortably lounge with your family and friends between four walls of Ramen-inspired art.

Book your reservations at [email protected] or contact (+971) 4 317 4515.