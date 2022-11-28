Abu Dhabi records 90 per cent drop on single-use plastic bags

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is making substantial progress toward its goal of declaring Abu Dhabi free of single-use plastic items, therefore accomplishing the goals of the Emirate’s Single-Use Plastic Policy.

According to data obtained from retail outlets, the quantity of single-use plastic shopping bags has decreased by more than 90% since the ban’s inception, resulting in a daily reduction of half a million bags since June 1st. To far, this equates to more than 87 million bags and counting.

Since the implementation of the single-use plastic bag ban in Abu Dhabi in June, a team of inspectors from EAD, the Department of Economic Development, and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has began to conduct joint inspections of Abu Dhabi sales outlets.

The visits are intended to monitor compliance with the ban and educate retailers on the significance of replacing single-use bags with reusable bags that meet technical criteria certified by the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council. These inspections revealed a very high degree of compliance with the prohibition and usage of permitted alternatives.

The Agency reported a considerable decrease in the usage of single-use plastic bags, with individuals opting for more sustainable reusable bags with a reduced environmental impact. EAD’s continuing education and awareness effort is driving and supporting this beneficial shift in customer behavior.

“The Single-Use Plastic Policy in Abu Dhabi addresses the issue of plastic pollutants that leak into the environment and cause damage. We are exploring the use of sustainable solutions to solve this challenge in a manner that fully supports the Government’s long-term vision for a greener future,” said Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD.

More than 80% of outlets have committed to levying voluntary fees, including Abu Dhabi’s main retail outlets, which have signed a voluntary declaration to support the ban and to secure alternatives, resources, and financing to support environmental protection, as well as to reduce the quantity of plastic materials sold across Abu Dhabi outlets. In keeping with their commitment, the stores charge a cost for each alternative reusable plastic shopping bag, with the goal of avoiding and reusing bags wherever feasible.