Abu Dhabi Airports records 4.7 million passengers in Q3 2022

Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s five airports, issued its passenger traffic data report for the third quarter of 2022 today. Passenger traffic was 4.7 million passengers during this time, a 250% increase over the 1.3 million passengers in Q3 2021.

Between 1st July and 30th September 2022, the report displays remarkable passenger traffic levels at Abu Dhabi International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma Island, and Sir Bani Yas Island airports.

While the five airports recorded 10,982,114 passengers by September 30th, 2022, which is the same as passenger traffic in 2020 and 2021 combined, Abu Dhabi Airports plans to conclude 2022 with more than 15 million passengers.

“These figures are a demonstration of how the aviation industry has recovered remarkably. New airlines and air routes continue to be attracted to Abu Dhabi, while new and improved services have played a prominent role in accommodating the expected surging demand head-on. For Abu Dhabi Airports, 2022 has been a year of sustained momentum, maintaining a level of excellence that we will carry forward to Q4,” said Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, MD and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports.

According to third-quarter data, 49,046 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) were recorded across the five airports, a remarkable 35% increase over the 36,367 ATMs registered in Q3 2021, demonstrating network and passenger development. These flights were operated by 23 airlines between more than 100 passenger destinations.

India (933,640), the United Kingdom (291,576), Pakistan (265,793), Saudi Arabia (217,656), and Egypt were the top five nations in terms of passenger footfall growth during Q3 (197,193).

During the third quarter, the busiest destinations were London Heathrow LHR (232,002), Mumbai International (155,294), Delhi International (130,723), Cairo International (118,885), and Kochi International Airport (101,828).

