PH to open 28 Kadiwa stores next week

The Philippine government is planning to open 28 more Kadiwa stores next week as the government ramps up attempts to deliver better income to farmers and fishermen, as well as excellent yet affordable basic supplies to local people over the holiday season.

Following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s simultaneous statewide inauguration of the “Kadiwa ng Pasko” initiative in Mandaluyong City last week, multiple Kadiwa stores opened in various places around Metro Manila on Friday.

As of posting time, the following Kadiwa outlets have been opened to the public:

– Caloocan City (Caloocan City Hall-South)

– Quezon City (VMMC Kadiwa Store, ADC Kadiwa Store-DA Central Office)

– Paranaque City (Petron station-Bgy. San Antonio, Paranaque City Hall)

– Pasig City (Petron Station-San Joaquin)

– Mandaluyong City (Farmers Collectives, The Podium, California Gardens Plaza)

– Las Piñas City (Shepherd Parish Manuela Pamplona 3, Southland Estate Town House)

– Makati City (Makati City Hall)

– Cainta, Rizal (Liwasang Bayan).

The Kadiwa Store at the Caloocan City Hall C-Cube Complex in Caloocan City is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City authorities advised citizens to shop at the Kadiwa ng Pasko businesses, which provide low-cost yet high-quality goods.

During last week’s debut, fourteen sites were opened concurrently around the country, including 11 in the National Capital Region, one in Tacloban City, one in Davao De Oro, and one in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

Meanwhile, the Caloocan City administration has advised citizens to shop at Kadiwa ng Pasko stores, which provide low-cost but high-quality goods.

On Friday, employees and residents of Caloocan City can purchase cheaper commodities including as rice for PHP25 per kilogram at the Caloocan City Hall C-Cube Complex. Each customer may only purchase a maximum of 4 kilogram of rice.

Sugar may also be purchased for PHP70 per kg, which is far less than the prices charged at public markets, grocery stores, and supermarkets.