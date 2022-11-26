Big Shopper Sale at Expo Centre Sharjah is ready for Sharjah shoppers this National Day 2022

The most-awaited sale event this 2022 is ready to welcome Sharjah residents during this year’s 50th National Day celebrations.

The Big Shopper Sale is set to take place from November 30 to December 4 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, from 11:00 am till 11:00 pm.

For only five dirhams, you can enter the exhibition and get access to massive discounts from leading retailers who have attractive offers on a variety of products including fashion and household items, sports items, lifestyle must-haves, electronic products, home appliances, furniture and more.

The Big Shopper Sale will be a shopping extravaganza which will feature top brands and retailers such as Under Armour, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Nautica, Brand Bazaar, Ahmed Al Maghribi, Austin Reed, Juicy Couture, Bellissimo, Crayola, Gelato, Call it Spring, Kiabi, K-swiss, V perfumes, OMS Collection, Unbox Deals, Umbro, Splash and Skechers, among others.

This mega shopping exhibition is organized by Expo Centre Sharjah in partnership with Liz Exhibitions.

Make the most out of your National Holiday by dropping by between 11:00am to 11:00pm during the 5-day Big Shopper Sale. Entrance fee is at Dh5 with free parking. Children below 12 enter for free.