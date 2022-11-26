Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Big Shopper Sale at Expo Centre Sharjah is ready for Sharjah shoppers this National Day 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The most-awaited sale event this 2022 is ready to welcome Sharjah residents during this year’s 50th National Day celebrations.

The Big Shopper Sale is set to take place from November 30 to December 4 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, from 11:00 am till 11:00 pm.

For only five dirhams, you can enter the exhibition and get access to massive discounts from leading retailers who have attractive offers on a variety of products including fashion and household items, sports items, lifestyle must-haves, electronic products, home appliances, furniture and more.

The Big Shopper Sale will be a shopping extravaganza which will feature top brands and retailers such as Under Armour, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Nautica, Brand Bazaar, Ahmed Al Maghribi, Austin Reed, Juicy Couture, Bellissimo, Crayola, Gelato, Call it Spring, Kiabi, K-swiss, V perfumes, OMS Collection, Unbox Deals, Umbro, Splash and Skechers, among others.

This mega shopping exhibition is organized by Expo Centre Sharjah in partnership with Liz Exhibitions.

Make the most out of your National Holiday by dropping by between 11:00am to 11:00pm during the 5-day Big Shopper Sale. Entrance fee is at Dh5 with free parking. Children below 12 enter for free.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippine Identification System PhilSys card sample

PSA vows to eliminate National ID backlog by March 2023

53 seconds ago
kadiwa

PH to open 28 Kadiwa stores next week

5 mins ago
Liza Araneta Marcos

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos commends PH’s efforts in promoting, protecting women’s rights

14 mins ago
Picture1 1

Learn why you should start investing NOW in this free webinar with RLC Residences

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button