Dela Rosa pushes for decriminalization of illegal drug use

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa is pushing for decriminalization of illegal drug use to help in decongesting prisons and jails in the country. 

Dela Rosa said that it’s about time to treat drug addiction as a health issue rather than a law enforcement one. 

Dela Rosa, who chairs the Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee, supported the proposal of Senator Robin Padilla. 

“I am the author of the bill. Ako mismo ang gumawa, nag-author niyan at gusto ko talaga,” Dela Rosa said. 

The former PNP chief however clarified that drug trafficking and pushing are not included in the bill. 

“User lang. Iba ‘yung pushing, manufacturing, trafficking,” Dela Rosa said. 

“So in order to decongest itong mga kulungan, sabi natin i-decriminalize na lang ‘yan dahil ‘yun namang mga rehabilitation centers natin ay hindi napupuno,” he added. 

The senator said that the  occupancy rate at the drug rehabilitation centers is only at 50% and the center in Nueva Ecija was even used as a COVID-19 facility.

Medyo maluwag ang drug rehab centers, ang occupancy is 50% lang. ‘Yung malaki nga natin sa Nueva Ecija napakababa ng occupancy rate, ginawa na ngang COVID facility,” he said.

The proposal however is gaining opposition from law enforcement agencies saying this may send a wrong message to the youth. 

“Yung hearing na ‘yun sinuspend ko muna. Mag-hearing tayo uli dahil mabigat na talakayan ang kailangan dito para we will come up with a very good piece of legislation. Hindi ‘yung mamadaliin natin. Pag-usapan nating mabuti ito,” he said.

