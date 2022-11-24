Filipina sisters clinch gold in Jiu jitsu World Championship

Two Dubai-based teens are raising the Philippines’ flag in the international arena of jiu jitsu as they clinch a back-to-back win in the recent Jiu jitsu World Championship held in Abu Dhabi.

Ellise Xoe Diaz Malilay, 15, and Eliecha Zoe Diaz Malilay, 17, both brought home gold medals from their respective categories.

“It’s a surreal feeling to be honest. Sometimes we feel that it’s just a dream. My sister and I started Jiu Jitsu in Atrixion MMA just last year, end of August and it’s amazing that we’ve accomplished so many. Especially that we’re able to also represent our country the Philippines,” said Ellise Malilay.

Eliecha Malilay said that she dedicates her win to all her support system which includes God, her parents, family members, mentors and the entire Atrixion family.

Eliecha’s first fight was with Andrea Pascual of Philippines where she won by points 4-0. Her second fight was with Alghala Alhosani where she won via Ezekiel choke submission, and during the finals fight, she won against Merah Talal Alsaeedi via a triangle arm bar submission.

Eliecha ranks number 2 globally in AJP, number 2 in Asia and number 1 in Philippines.

“ When our parents enrolled us in Atrixion, we did not plan on going this far. We fell in love with the sport and became professional athletes. We are training 4x a day (9am to 10:30, 11:30am to 12noon, 12:30 to 2 pm, 6pm to 9pm) 6 days a week while juggling our studies. Our school, Filbrit International Academy UK has been very supportive,” shared Ellise Malilay.

Fighting against UAE national Latifa Bamadhaf, Ellise won by arm bar submission and subsequently won by Mata Leon/Rear nakes choke submission against Latifa Ismail Alali of UAE.

Both Ellise and Eliecha are daughters of OFW parents Dante Malilay Jr. who is an HR Recruitment Manager and Marichal Diaz Malilay, who works as a Labour & Immigration Manager.

“It is still very surreal, to be honest. The fact that in just 1 year, both our girls reached this far is already amazing for us. We saw how they started from zero to top-notched athletes in their divisions. They have been working so hard while balancing their school, we’ve seen it all and words can’t express how proud we are that both our girls became World Champions. Jiu Jitsu has developed their Physical progress, mental development, emotional growth, and spiritual growth. And the most special thing about this sport is it made our bond stronger. We’re very thankful for this sport and to the Atrixion MMA family and this is the best decision we made so far for our teens,” said Dante Malilay Jr.

The Jiu Jitsu Federation of the Philippines are now in discussion with the Malilays for them to join as members of a newly created Philippine Junior National Development team.