Filipina sisters clinch gold in Jiu jitsu World Championship

Two Dubai-based teens are raising the Philippines’ flag in the international arena of jiu jitsu as they clinch a back-to-back win in the recent Jiu jitsu World Championship held in Abu Dhabi.
Ellise Xoe Diaz Malilay, 15, and Eliecha Zoe Diaz Malilay, 17, both brought home gold medals from their respective categories.
“It’s a surreal feeling to be honest. Sometimes we feel that it’s just a dream. My sister and I started Jiu Jitsu in Atrixion MMA just last year, end of August and it’s amazing that we’ve accomplished so many. Especially that we’re able to also represent our country the Philippines,” said Ellise Malilay.
Eliecha Malilay said that she dedicates her win to all her support system which includes God, her parents, family members, mentors and the entire Atrixion family.
Eliecha’s first fight was with Andrea Pascual of Philippines where she won by points 4-0. Her second fight was with Alghala Alhosani where she won via Ezekiel choke submission, and during the finals fight, she won against Merah Talal Alsaeedi via a triangle arm bar submission.
Eliecha ranks number 2 globally in AJP, number 2 in Asia and number 1 in Philippines.