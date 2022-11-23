‘We the UAE 2031’ national plan launched

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the unveiling of ‘We The UAE 2031,’ a national strategy and road map for the next 50 years.

The national plan is an integrated program that will shape the country’s destiny over the next 10 years, with an emphasis on social, economic, investment, and development issues.

“Today we have launched the “We The UAE 2031’, during the UAE Government annual meetings … It represents our government vision for the next decade as we start a national path towards new achievements under the leadership of my brother Mohamed bin Zayed,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The strategy aims to strengthen the UAE’s status as a worldwide partner as well as an appealing and prominent economic hub. It also aims to promote the UAE’s successful economic model and the prospects it offers to all global partners.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stated that “We The UAE 2031” will influence the country’s growth toward a more accomplished and evolved future in which all organizations and institutions would collaborate within a cohesive ecosystem.

“The UAE will maintain its position as an economic destination… Economic prosperity, social well-being and development of human capital will be the main pillars of the next 50.” added His Highness.

His Highness stated that the “next fifty” will focus on enhancing the social and economic ecosystem as well as developing a robust, sustainable, and fast-growing economy by expanding the UAE’s economic relationships with the rest of the globe and cementing its growth model.

His Highness emphasized that ‘We The UAE 2031’ is a national strategy that will guide the UAE’s growth over the next ten years.

This occurred during the UAE Annual Government Meetings, which were held in Abu Dhabi and brought together all UAE government entities at the federal and local levels to discuss challenges and strategies related to the country’s national development plan to achieve the objectives of the ‘UAE Centennial 2071.’