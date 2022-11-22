Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Delivery guy goes viral after giving parcel to pregnant woman in delivery

5 hours ago

A delivery guy has gone viral after taking photos of the parcel along side a woman giving birth in a Maternity clinic in Compostela, Davao de Oro.

According to Noreen Tiempo, they were amused with the delivery guy who made sure he did his job correctly regardless of the fact that the customer is giving birth.

parcel

“Nice one kuya! Natatawa kami kasi pinicturan pa talaga niya si buntis para may proof na na-receive ni buntis ang delivery,” said Noreen in the caption of her post. (Translated to Tagalog)

Her post has over 15 thousand reaction, more than 800 comments and 10 thousand shares.

Many netizens are giving a salute to the parcel delivery guy who took the lengths to deliver the parcel even in a maternity clinic.

parcel3

“Buti pa nga eto kahit saan pupuntahan,” said one Facebook user.

Hundreds congratulated the family.

“Automatic Parcel name ng baby,” said another user.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Noreen shared snaps of the new born baby whom they dubbed as Baby Parcel.

“Very healthy. Safe and sound ang parcel,” said Noreen.

Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

