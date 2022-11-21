Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses opening of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, personally witnessed the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, in the presence of the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, heads of states, and senior officials.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid commended Qatar’s leadership and people on the big event’s successful launch. His Highness also described Qatar’s successful hosting of the tournament as an achievement for the Arab world in general and a wonderful contribution to the sporting scene of the Gulf area. Sheikh Mohammed wished Qatar continued success and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s visit follows the invitation extended by the Emir of Qatar and reflects the strong ties between the two nations and their peoples. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and the Dubai Crown Prince arrived earlier this evening in Doha, where they were received by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar, along with several ministers and senior officials.

Sheikh Mohammed was also accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

