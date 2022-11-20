LOOK: Sheikh Zayed Festival opens at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi

The annual Sheikh Zayed Festival officially began on November 18 at Al Wathba, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, and the insightful guidance of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, with the supervision of His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation, and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

This year’s festivities is expected to run for four months until March 18, 2023.

Folkloric performances (Al-Ayyala), Military Heritage Musical Shows, spectacular drone shows, exhilarating fireworks displays, balloon launches into the sky, Al Wathba Custom Show, Fun Fair City, Go-Karting competitions, Crazy Car district, House of Fear, sporting activities, the Dessert Museum, and other interesting events and features were among the festivities to mark the occasion.

Drones soared in spectacular patterns in the sky, delighting Festival attendees. The drones formed the words “Hayakum” in Arabic, which translates to “Welcome” in Emirati.

The first day’s events highlighted the culture of the Emirates, which is rich in cultural heritage and customs, and the event provided its guests a view of the nation’s past while also offering a glance into civilizations throughout the world.

More than 60 gastronomic options are available throughout the festival, including “Egrab” food trucks, which mean “Come closer” in Emirati dialect, kiosks, pavilion restaurants, Souk Al Wathba restaurants, and Art District restaurants, all of which offer a diverse selection of food and beverages from around the world.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival is open everyday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Monday through Saturday, from November 18 to March 18, 2023. It is a massive cultural festival that includes thousands of local, worldwide, and folkloric performances, events, and activities that have been carefully chosen to create a one-of-a-kind joyous destination for all members of the family.