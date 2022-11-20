Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Alcohol sales banned at Fifa World Cup stadium in Qatar

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photo from www.qatar2022.qa

FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, declared that no alcohol will be served at the tournament’s eight stadiums in Qatar, which will hold 64 matches.

Alcohol use is strictly regulated in Qatar, a conservative country.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeter,” said the FIFA statement.

In September, Qatar announced that ticketed supporters will be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at World Cup soccer events beginning three hours before kickoff and ending one hour after the final whistle, but not during the game.

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums. Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans,” it added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Hamdan bin Mohammed Dubai Run

Over 193,000 residents join Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad at Dubai Run 2022

29 mins ago
Bongbong Marcos from APEC

APEC leaders united in vision to attain economic prosperity in region – PBBM

1 hour ago
Eagles activities uae 2 1

Pinoy community groups conduct tree planting, community service in UAE

4 hours ago
600k bill NUSRET

AED615,065 bill in Abu Dhabi restaurant goes viral

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button