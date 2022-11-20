Alcohol sales banned at Fifa World Cup stadium in Qatar

FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, declared that no alcohol will be served at the tournament’s eight stadiums in Qatar, which will hold 64 matches.

Alcohol use is strictly regulated in Qatar, a conservative country.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeter,” said the FIFA statement.

In September, Qatar announced that ticketed supporters will be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at World Cup soccer events beginning three hours before kickoff and ending one hour after the final whistle, but not during the game.

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums. Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans,” it added.