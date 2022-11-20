Latest NewsNewsTFT News

AED615,065 bill in Abu Dhabi restaurant goes viral

A single receipt showing purchases of AED 615,065 (Php 9.5M*) from a restaurant in Abu Dhabi is making its rounds on social media.

The dinner took place at at Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Abu Dhabi. Nusret Gokce also known as Salt Bae owns and operates the restaurant.

“Quality never expensive #saltbae #saltlife #salt…” wrote Nusret on Instagram.

Nusret operates a franchise of steakhouses all over the world.

The most expensive item on the list were five bottles of Petrus, priced at AED65,000 (Php 1.01M*) each – bringing that item to the bill at a massive 325,000 (Php 5.06M*).

*AED 1 = Php 15.58

