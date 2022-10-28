Expat from Norway arrested in PH due to Php56.7M drug possession

The PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) said on October 28 that a 59-year-old Norwegian lady was detained for allegedly attempting to smuggle illicit drugs worth Php56.7 million into the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The suspect was identified as Rose Alex Moi, a resident of Hovik, Norway, by PDEG chief Brig. Gen. Narciso Domingo. She was detained during interdiction operations by agents from the PDEG-Intelligence and Foreign Liaison Division and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to Domingo’s original report, the suspect produced around 8.3 kg of a white powdery substance believed to be shabu, estimated to be worth Php56.7 million.

During screening and inspection, several items containing illegal substances were discovered in her suitcase.

A light brown suitcase filled with various clothing items and five homemade pouches made of packing tape and secured with gray duct tape, each containing a white powdering material, were also taken from the suspect.

The confiscated evidence has been given to be examined both qualitatively and quantitatively.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165, often known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be brought against the suspect.