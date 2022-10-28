Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expat from Norway arrested in PH due to Php56.7M drug possession

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Anti-narcotics operatives account for the PHP56.7 million worth of shabu found in the luggage of Rose Alex Moi at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Friday (Oct. 28, 2022). The contraband was found in the suspect's luggage after it underwent examination. (Photo courtesy of PDEG)

The PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) said on October 28 that a 59-year-old Norwegian lady was detained for allegedly attempting to smuggle illicit drugs worth Php56.7 million into the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The suspect was identified as Rose Alex Moi, a resident of Hovik, Norway, by PDEG chief Brig. Gen. Narciso Domingo. She was detained during interdiction operations by agents from the PDEG-Intelligence and Foreign Liaison Division and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to Domingo’s original report, the suspect produced around 8.3 kg of a white powdery substance believed to be shabu, estimated to be worth Php56.7 million.

During screening and inspection, several items containing illegal substances were discovered in her suitcase.

A light brown suitcase filled with various clothing items and five homemade pouches made of packing tape and secured with gray duct tape, each containing a white powdering material, were also taken from the suspect.

The confiscated evidence has been given to be examined both qualitatively and quantitatively.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165, often known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be brought against the suspect.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Lapid Fire

DOJ secures 8th suspect allegedly involved in death of Percy Lapid

1 hour ago
Son Ye Jin Hyun Bin

‘It’s a boy!’ Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin reveal kid’s gender, expected due date

2 hours ago
iStock 1090431444

Ex-employee in UAE sued for stealing AED 102,000 from company

3 hours ago
Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip

Thai transgender mogul buys Miss Universe for $20M

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button