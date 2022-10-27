Voter registration to resume from Dec. 9, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023 – COMELEC

The continuous registration period for local and overseas voters, including those wishing to switch from overseas to local registration, will begin in the second week of December.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said in a statement Thursday that the voter registration period was authorized by the poll commission at its en banc session on Wednesday.

“Simultaneous resumption of the system of continuing voter registration for local and overseas on Dec. 9, 2022; Deadline for application in local voter registration, which is until Jan. 31, 2023,” said Laudiangco.

The poll body official advised persons seeking to register that they must provide the relevant documentation and have their biometrics data collected at the Office of the Election Officer (OEO) or any satellite registration station having authority over their residence.

In addition to the duly completed application form, applicants must show and submit competent evidence of identity as permitted by the Comelec, or the required affidavit of identification sworn under law.

He also reminded everyone that minimal public health standards will be carefully followed at all registration locations.

Meanwhile, Laudiangco stated that the commission has also approved the trial testing of the Register Anywhere Project (RAP), which will begin at five select malls/satellite registration sites in the National Capital Region (NCR).

From December 10, 2022 to January 29, 2023, the RAP will be held every Saturday and Sunday (except Dec. 24, 25 and 31, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023).