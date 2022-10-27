Filling out of eArrival Card no longer mandatory for PH-bound flights – Malacañang

Malacanang announced that the filling out of the Electronic Arrival Card (eArrival Card) will no longer be mandatory as a prerequisite before they can board their flights to the Philippines.

Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) officer-in-charge Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil said that initially the DOH required all inbound travellers to secure an eArrival Card 72 hours before their flight on November 1.

Garafil said those who cannot fill up the form ahead of their flight can fill up the form in their airport.

“Hindi na ito mandatory, lanes will be set up in airports for this system,” she said.

The Marcos administration said the eArrival Card will serve as scan-and-go system in the country’s airports to ensure ease of travel to to and from the country.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said that the decision to scrap the mandatory filling up of the e-arrival card was approved by President Bongbong Marcos in their last cabinet meeting.