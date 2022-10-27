1 dead, 5 injured due to tailgating in Dubai

Authorities in Dubai reported one dead and five people who got injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai on Thursday morning.

Two trucks and four light cars were involved in the crash, which was allegedly caused by tailgating.

The failure of the drivers to keep a safe space between them resulted in a truck colliding with the bus in front of it. Following that, it struck another truck carrying cement and bricks, causing a significant traffic jam, according to Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, the head of the General of Traffic Department at Dubai Police.

“Since the beginning of the year, the department has recorded 538 accidents due to tailgating violations, which caused the death of 10 people and left 367 injured,” he said.

In the UAE, tailgaters are penalized with AED400 fine and four traffic black points.