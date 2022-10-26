Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos says Paul Soriano not part of ‘PR machine’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

President Bongbong Marcos had defended director Paul Soriano over his appointment as Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications.

Marcos said Soriano will not be part of Malacañang’s PR machine. Marcos said Soriano will work towards enhancing the country’s creative industry.

“‘Yung kay Paul Soriano, people have misunderstood. He’s not there to be part of the PR machine. He’s there to find ways to promote the creative industry kasi doon siya galing,” Marcos said.

“Kasama ‘yan sa tourism. Pinagmamalaki natin. Ang gagaling kumanta ng Pilipino. Ang gagaling umarte. Ang gagaling gumawa ng sine, et cetera, et cetera. We have to project that to the rest of the world. ‘Yan ang trabaho ni Paul,” he added.

Marcos previously said that Soriano will only be earning P1 for his service to the government.

Soriano was behind Marcos’ campaign videos during the 2022 presidential elections. His wife Toni Gonzaga was a also a staunch supporter of Marcos.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PAL

PAL to launch Baguio-Cebu flights in December

1 hour ago
storm coaster Worlds Fastest Vertical Launch Rollercoaster

Dubai bags new Guinness World Record with World’s Fastest Vertical-Launch Rollercoaster

2 hours ago
Erin Heights

Expert praises DCMI Homes for its full water-recycling facilities which is a first in PH

4 hours ago
7

Hyper-realistic body of Christ based on the Holy Shroud is on exhibit in Spain

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button