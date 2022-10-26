Marcos says Paul Soriano not part of ‘PR machine’

President Bongbong Marcos had defended director Paul Soriano over his appointment as Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications.

Marcos said Soriano will not be part of Malacañang’s PR machine. Marcos said Soriano will work towards enhancing the country’s creative industry.

“‘Yung kay Paul Soriano, people have misunderstood. He’s not there to be part of the PR machine. He’s there to find ways to promote the creative industry kasi doon siya galing,” Marcos said.

“Kasama ‘yan sa tourism. Pinagmamalaki natin. Ang gagaling kumanta ng Pilipino. Ang gagaling umarte. Ang gagaling gumawa ng sine, et cetera, et cetera. We have to project that to the rest of the world. ‘Yan ang trabaho ni Paul,” he added.

Marcos previously said that Soriano will only be earning P1 for his service to the government.

Soriano was behind Marcos’ campaign videos during the 2022 presidential elections. His wife Toni Gonzaga was a also a staunch supporter of Marcos.