Hyper-realistic body of Christ based on the Holy Shroud is on exhibit in Spain

A hyper-realistic sculpture presenting what Christ could have looked like titled “The Mystery Man” is on exhibit in Spain.

The sculpture tries to present before the viewer a “body of human quality without artistic movement,” without interpretation, made from multidisciplinary scientific data based on studies on the Holy Shroud, reported Catholic News Agency.

The posture of the sculpture shows the deceased Christ in rigor mortis. The legs are somewhat bent, hands crossed at the level of the pubis.

It is made of latex and silicone and weighs about 165 pounds.

The curator of the exhibition, Álvaro Blanco, dedicated more than 15 years of research into its realization. He gave a lengthy prior explanation of the historical and scientific data that culminates in the hyper-realistic body.

The hair that has been used is human and can be seen all over the body, from the feet to the head with all realism, without leaving out a detail.

The report also said that when one approaches the figure — with hands behind one’s back in accordance with exhibit rules for visitors — one can observe every pore of the skin, freckles, eyelashes, and eyebrows.

“The back is slightly raised, making apparent the lacerations on the head caused by the crown of thorns, and there is a kind of small braid that ties the hair on the back of the head. Also seen are the bruises on the shoulders due to carrying the weight of the cross. On the skin you can see each of the tearing wounds produced by the scourging and the traces of the nails in the hands and feet, as well as the one between the fifth and sixth ribs on the right side. The nose is broken and the right eye bruised,” the report stated.

Bishop Jose Luis Retana Gozalo of Salamanca said that this hyper-realistic representation does not imply a “theological conflict,” because the Mystery has become flesh. On the contrary, “it will be an aid to see the Mystery, a call towards the Mystery.”

The exhibit opened last October 14 and will be open to the public until December in the Salamanca Cathedral, Spain.

