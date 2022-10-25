Latest NewsNewsTFT News

52-year-old in California sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual abuse of young Filipino boys

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A 52-year-old man from California was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after admitting to creating no less than 5,000 sexually graphic photographs and films of almost three dozen minors.

Prosecutors stated in a sentencing statement that Billy Edward Frederick preyed on “young boys in the Philippines in need of money for food and school.”

Frederick admitted to creating over 5,000 child pornographic photographs and films involving at least 35 different youngsters. Some of the films and photographs showed kids as young as 12 being used for sexual practices. The memo likewise revealed that one of the victims was sexually molested for more than two years.

According to prosecutors, the defendant spoke with Filipino boys using Google Chat. They said that his long-distance talks with his victims “were not coded; they were explicit and lurid – brimming with details about what defendant liked, demanded, and expected from his victims, should they wish to be paid.”

Judge Dale Fischer also ordered Frederick to pay $5,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015, $5,000 to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018, and $8,000 in compensation to one of the victims.

Frederick was caught in July of last year at Redondo Beach, California, and pled guilty in September of the same year.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Metropolitan Manila Development Authority MMDA 1

Over 1,500 personnel ready for ‘Undas’ – MMDA

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 at 3.22.22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Partial solar eclipse observed in the skies of UAE on Tuesday

2 hours ago
Vhong Navarro NBI PIO

Wife of Vhong Navarro makes court appearance for actor’s case

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 at 11.52.55 AM

WhatsApp returns to normal after temporary outage

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button