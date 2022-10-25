52-year-old in California sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual abuse of young Filipino boys

A 52-year-old man from California was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after admitting to creating no less than 5,000 sexually graphic photographs and films of almost three dozen minors.

Prosecutors stated in a sentencing statement that Billy Edward Frederick preyed on “young boys in the Philippines in need of money for food and school.”

Frederick admitted to creating over 5,000 child pornographic photographs and films involving at least 35 different youngsters. Some of the films and photographs showed kids as young as 12 being used for sexual practices. The memo likewise revealed that one of the victims was sexually molested for more than two years.

According to prosecutors, the defendant spoke with Filipino boys using Google Chat. They said that his long-distance talks with his victims “were not coded; they were explicit and lurid – brimming with details about what defendant liked, demanded, and expected from his victims, should they wish to be paid.”

Judge Dale Fischer also ordered Frederick to pay $5,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015, $5,000 to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018, and $8,000 in compensation to one of the victims.

Frederick was caught in July of last year at Redondo Beach, California, and pled guilty in September of the same year.