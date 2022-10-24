Roy Mabasa, brother of Percy Lapid, gets death threats following probe

Roy Mabasa, brother of slain journalist Percy Lapid reveals that he had been receiving death threats the probe behind the controversial death continues

“Katakot-takot na pong death threat ang inaabot ko. Kaya nga po hindi ako nakapunta sa DOJ para sa kaalaman niyo lang dahil may banta po sa aking buhay,” said Mabasa during his Super Radyo dzBB interview.

On October 3, Lapid was shot dead on his way home in Las Piñas City. By October 17 the Justice Department launched a preliminary inquiry into the murder charge filed against admitted shooter Joel Escorial and three other conspirators in Lapid’s death.

“Masyadong brazen ‘yung mga messages na pinapadala sa akin sa cellphone, sa messenger, may video chat pa. Alam niyo kung ganoon ‘yung natatanggap niyo under the circumstances, iisipin niyo pa ba lumabas,” he added.

When asked if the family of Jun Villamor, the deceased accused “middleman” in the conspiracy to murder Lapid, had received death threats, Mabasa answered they had and feared for their lives as well.

“Natatakot sila dahil alam kung nasaan silang lugar… ako naman lahat ng pagtitiis ginagawa ko na para lang makausap lang sila. Pero ako’y nakikiusap pa rin na sana’y bilisan namin ‘yung aksyon dahil kami ‘yung biktima dito. Kami ‘yung pinatayan ng kapatid,” said the journalist.

Meanwhile, Mabasa stated that their family had demanded a second independent autopsy on Villamor from Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla. They hoped Dr. Raquel Fortun, a forensic pathologist, would accomplish it.

Villamor died as a result of a cardiac hemorrhage, according to an autopsy performed by the National Bureau of Investigation.