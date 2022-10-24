Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Lone bettor bags Php 188.4M jackpot at 6/49 lotto

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PSCO) announced on Monday that one bettor has won the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot reward of over P188 million.

The jackpot was Php 188,471,378.80 for the winning combination 09-03-19-13-20-29.

According to the PCSO, the winning ticket was purchased at Guiguinto, Bulacan.

A total of 171 bets earned P50,000 for correctly predicting five of the six winning numbers, while 5,683 bets received P1,200 apiece for correctly predicting four of the six winning numbers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

car e scooter hit and run

Man in Sharjah dies car, e-scooter accident

2 hours ago
roy mabasa

Roy Mabasa, brother of Percy Lapid, gets death threats following probe

2 hours ago
partial solar eclipse

UAE to witness partial solar eclipse on October 25

3 hours ago
The unveil of the official ADNOC ABU DHABI MARATHON T shirt32

More than Dhs 1-million prize for this year’s ADNOC’s Abu Dhabi Marathon

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button