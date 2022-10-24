Lone bettor bags Php 188.4M jackpot at 6/49 lotto

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PSCO) announced on Monday that one bettor has won the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot reward of over P188 million.

The jackpot was Php 188,471,378.80 for the winning combination 09-03-19-13-20-29.

According to the PCSO, the winning ticket was purchased at Guiguinto, Bulacan.

A total of 171 bets earned P50,000 for correctly predicting five of the six winning numbers, while 5,683 bets received P1,200 apiece for correctly predicting four of the six winning numbers.