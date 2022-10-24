Korean Air sorry after plane overshoots Mactan Cebu Airport

Korean Air President Woo Gi Hong has apologized after one of their planes overshot the runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport on Sunday.

“First of all, I bow my head and apologize to everyone who saves Korean Air,” Woo said in a statement.

Flight KE631 was scheduled to depart from Incheon Airport on October 23 and arrive at Mactan Cebu Airport.

“Fortunately, it has been confirmed that there were no casualties, but my deepest condolences to the passengers and their families,” Woo added.

The airline said that they are doing its best to ensure that passengers are safe and comfortable without any inconvenience.

“We will make all efforts to ensure the situation is resolved as early as possible in cooperation with the Auler Local Aviation Authority and Government Authorities,” Woo added.

“Once again my sincere apologies,” Woo continued.

All 162 passengers and 11 crew onboard were immediately evacuated from the site of the incident according to the airport management.

“The incident has necessitated the temporary closure of the MCIA runway to allow for the safe removal of the aircraft,” the airport said in a statement.

The management also tells passengers to coordinate with their airlines to check if their flights were among those affected.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will be sending out a team to investigate the incident.