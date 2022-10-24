Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi shuts down two companies for money laundering, forgery; confiscates AED 39M

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Federal Criminal Appeal Court convicted an Arab national, who was sentenced to ten years in jail and will be deported upon completion of his term.

The Court also found the defendant’s two firms guilty of sanctions evasion, forgery, and money laundering.

Each business was fined AED500,000, and the funds of both companies, totaling AED39 million, were confiscated from seized bank accounts, and both companies were closed down.

The sentence is the outcome of extensive collaboration on the case between the UAE’s law enforcement authorities, the Central Bank, and the Financial Intelligence Unit.

The UAE is determined to dismantle organized crime in all of its manifestations in order to defend the UAE and the worldwide financial system.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

fiddicult missions

Dubai Police “Difficult Missions” Team responded to a total of 97 accidents within 9 months

4 hours ago
TFT PPIEcontest

Filipino students in UAE to compete in creating miniatures houses and posters of their dream home

4 hours ago
wakata koichi palm jumeirah

LOOK: Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, other islands mystify Japanese astronaut aboard ISS

5 hours ago
car e scooter hit and run

Man in Sharjah dies from car, e-scooter accident

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button