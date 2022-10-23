More than 5000 Overseas Filipinos serviced by POLO Dubai during special consular missions

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates (POLO-Dubai) remains steadfast on its commitment to serve Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the United Arab Emirates as it continues to hold special consular services on weekends.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, the POLO serviced Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from Ras Alkhaimah (RAK) and opened its doors on a weekend to serve RAK workers wanting to avail of POLO services.

“The half-day affair, conducted in cooperation with The Filipino Club Ras Alkhaimah, provided four hundred forty-one (441) individual services to RAK OFW residents, consisting of employment contract verification, OWWA, SSS, and Pag-IBIG membership services,” said POLO in a press release.

The special consular mission was a joint effort by the Philippine Consulate General Dubai, POLO-Dubai, and the Filipino ClubRAK. The activity was the ninth (9th) POLO-Dubai Special Service this year.

Almost 5,000 OFWs have already been served during special consular services in 2022. Two more special consular missions are scheduled which would cover Dubai and Northern Emirates OFW residents.

For announcements and updates, OFWs may visit the POLO-Dubai website at https://www.polodubaiportal.org/ As the POLO winds up 2022 activities and gears up for the next year’s services, OFWs and Filipino Communities are encouraged to take advantage of special services as well as regular services offered by POLO Dubai.

Information on the current and planned activities are regularly posted on the POLO-Dubai website.