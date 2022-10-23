Greenfield Development Corporation shares tips on how to spot a family-oriented property in the Philippines

Greenfield Development Corporation, on of the leading developers in the Philippines has shared tips to aspiring-home owner in another session of TFT Usapang OFW on how they can spot a real estate property that is fit for family rearing.

Michael Lo Reyes, Division Head & Vice President for International Sales at Greenfield Development Corporation along with Darryl Zayco-Alcantara, Training Supervisor of Greenfield have shared various property options to overseas Filipinos while highlighting top 5 things to consider when looking for a family-oriented property.

Among their green developments are Twin Oaks, a Future-ready property with green spaces and high-class amenities and Zitan which is directly connected to the MRT via the Pavilion Mall.

“If you purchase a property, consider that karamihan ng mga property mabilis tumaas ang presyo since malapit sa transportation site,” said Reyes.

Their Zadia property, derived from an Arabic word which means fortunate or lucky is packed with lush greeneries and is situated in Sta. Rosa Laguna.

The self-sustaining property in the Lion City of the South has 5 towers and was developed to have 80% of its space dedicated to open spaces.

The design is perfect for those who are eyeing for a Cosmopolitan lifestyle and those who would like to minimize their carbon footprint. It is the first property to have vertical gardens in the area which makes it a unique selling point especially for plantitos and plantitas.

“Mayroon na kayo sa labas ng balcony niyo na mga halaman na libre. When we were in Dubai in 2019, this is one of our most-selling properties. It has appreciated for more than 40%. ,” said Reyes.

Zayco-Alcantara introduced that 5 reasons why Greenfield District and Greenfield City are the top family-oriented properties in the Philippines. First is has a high potential of return of investment.

Financial Security

“As an investment, we always expect that the property ay laging may babalik sa atin. The projects that we mentioned, you can make 25-30k per month in rental income for smaller units such as studios,” shared Zayco-Alcantara.

For example, the Zadia property which was initially launched at 1,000 pesos per square meters, has already increased its value for up to 40%.

They advised that if you invest on the right location and the right property, you can be guaranteed of financial security.

Reyes also emphasized the importance of asking the right questions: “Who is the developer?”, “Who is the consultant?” and “Is the location correct for me?”.

“Work around the area to check if its a good investment, mataas ba ang foot traffic? Make sure that it’s near transport hubs,” advised Reyes.

2. Safety

Greenfield developments have 24/7 security with well-lighted and integrated and wide walkways. Unlike other properties, they have also secured the safety of their balconies with the railway height adjusted to 1.34m in height.

3. Convenience

“Everything you need is within your arms reach,” said Zayco-Alcantara.

Their properties are strategically located near transport hubs, new infrastructures, has interconnected walkways and Parking systems, and are all nearby Commercial Areas.

4. Health and Wellness

With green and open spaces as one of its highlight amenities, Greenfield’s properties are centered at promoting health and wellness.

To note, Greenfield Central Park is located South of metro manila, away from congestion and is equipped with lush green Open spaces.

All of their properties are pet-friendly and welcomes home unit owners with active lifestyle.

“You can Jog, do your fitness, or walk your puppies or greet and meet people. Every weekend, may weekend market where you can enjoy dinner at food trucks near the area,” shared Reyes.

5. Prestige

Greenfield is proud to have put up properties which are built for future generations. The properties are designed to last long and be passed on from one generation to another.

“Pwede niyo itong ipamana sa inyong mga anak,” said Zayco-Alcantara.

Greenfield Development Corporation will also be presenting their developments during the free event Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) which will held on November 5 and 6 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

You can register to the event for free by entering your name and email address at www.ppie.ae.

For more information on Greenfield Properties, you can contact Michael Lo Reyes at +639175576844 or [email protected]

Stream the complete TFT Usapang OFW Session on Facebook.