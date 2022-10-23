DFA says ‘ePhilD’ accepted in passport applications 

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported that the digital version of the Philippine Identification System ID or PhilID can now be used in applying for new passports.

The DFA-Office of Consular Affairs (DFA-OCA) said it will start accepting more government issued IDs including the ePhilID beginning October 21.

“To facilitate its use as a valid ID accepted for passport application, the public is advised that the details in the printed ePhilID must be clear, readable, and contain the same details as the presented documentary requirements during the passport application,” the DFA said in a statement.

The Philippine Statistics Authority said that the electronic version of the national ID can make Filipinos enjoy the benefits of the ID system even without the hard copy.

The issuance of the digital ID is also in compliance with the order of President Bongbong Marcos to issue some 50 million IDs.

“The printed ePhilID shall be honored and accepted as the official government-issued identification document of a person for his or her transaction in all national government agencies, local government units, government-owned and controlled corporations, government financial institutions, financial institutions, and private sector,” PSA chief Dennis said in a report on GMA News.

“The BSP also issued a memorandum to all its supervised financial institutions for the use and acceptance of the printed ePhilID and other formats of the digital ID,” Mapa added.