Church pastor confesses to stealing P52-million worth of tithes and donations

A pastor who has been leading his church for more than 30 years in Louisiana has plead guilty for stealing nearly $900,000 or over 52-million pesos from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants and a charter school.

In a press release of the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana, Dr. Charles J. Southall, 64, admitted embezzlement of the church tithes and donations at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey.

According to court documents Southall who served First Emanuel Baptist Church (FEBC) since 1989 has defrauded his members in several ways.

Primarily, records stated that he solicited donations from several members of his church for personal use. The court has found multiple victims whom Southall requested for donations that were meant to fund church charitable projects and building improvements. But it was revealed that the funds were inappropriately used to pay off his credit card bills and cover other personal expenses.

He was also found to have defrauded his church by selling properties of FEBC and taking a portion of the profit to his personal benefit.

Later on, records showed that Southall deposited funds of the church to other individuals which were not hired by his church or their school, an act which falls under money-laundering.

As part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in New Orleans, the 64-year-old agreed to repay $687,000 to First Emanuel, $85,000 to Spirit of Excellence and $110,000 to others who were victimized.

Southall faces a possible maximum term of ten years in prison. The court’s decision will be made on January 17, 2023.