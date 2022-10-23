Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Church pastor confesses to stealing P52-million worth of tithes and donations

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

Photos courtesy of: firstemanuelbaptistchurch.org

A pastor who has been leading his church for more than 30 years in Louisiana has plead guilty for stealing nearly $900,000 or over 52-million pesos from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants and a charter school.

In a press release of the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana, Dr. Charles J. Southall, 64, admitted embezzlement of the church tithes and donations at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey.

Screen Shot 2022 10 23 at 9.16.11 AM
Photo of Dr. Charles J. Southall | Courtesy of WDBU 6 via NBC News

According to court documents Southall who served First Emanuel Baptist Church (FEBC) since 1989 has defrauded his members in several ways.

Primarily, records stated that he solicited donations from several members of his church for personal use. The court has found multiple victims whom Southall requested for donations that were meant to fund church charitable projects and building improvements. But it was revealed that the funds were inappropriately used to pay off his credit card bills and cover other personal expenses.

church123
First Emanuel Baptist Church courtesy: FEBC Facebook page

He was also found to have defrauded his church by selling properties of FEBC and taking a portion of the profit to his personal benefit. 

Later on, records showed that Southall deposited funds of the church to other individuals which were not hired by his church or their school, an act which falls under money-laundering.

As part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in New Orleans, the 64-year-old agreed to repay $687,000 to First Emanuel, $85,000 to Spirit of Excellence and $110,000 to others who were victimized.

Southall faces a possible maximum term of ten years in prison. The court’s decision will be made on January 17, 2023.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT polo dubai

More than 5000 Overseas Filipinos serviced by POLO Dubai during special consular missions

45 mins ago
TFT ephild

DFA says ‘ePhilD’ accepted in passport applications 

49 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 10 23 at 12.26.01 PM

Rockwell Land goes to Dubai concludes with more Overseas Filipinos insightful on owning properties in PH

3 hours ago
TFT xijinping

China’s Xi Jinping secures historic third term

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button