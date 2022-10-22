Ajman police drones catch motorists violating traffic rules using drones

The Air Support Centre for Ajman Police has been using drones to track and monitor traffic for a year now.

They have carried out a total of 20 security and air reconnaissance missions, 299 traffic missions since its inauguration, and has been flying for 13,598 minutes.

The Ajman Police General Command stated in an online post that the air support center “drone” for unmanned aircraft, used to support field operations and traffic control operations, contributed to enhancing security and safety by implementing 319 security and traffic missions a year after its launch.

Director of the Operations Branch at the Traffic and Patrols Department Captain Rashid Al Attar said that the Air Support Centre is helping to find causes of traffic jams. In case of a traffic jam caused by an accident, an aircraft is deployed to understand its severity.

These drones are equipped with the latest technology, they can take pictures and identify a number plate from 1,000 metres away. Aside from that, they can also travel up to 15km away from their controller.

Among the most common violations they have found were not respecting traffic lanes along with overtaking from the road shoulder.

Captain Al Attar said that they have started carrying out traffic and security tasks to achieve the strategic goals of the Ministry of Interior of enhancing security and safety and enhancing road security, by operating unmanned aircraft equipped with the latest smart technology to provide air support to police personnel.

It can fly more than 15 kilometres away from the control device, to be controlled by another device to complete its mission. It can also perform tasks at both day time and night time.