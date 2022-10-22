ACOC: Crucial Role of Pet CT Scan in Advanced Treatment Plan

PET CT is a revolutionary imaging technique that has been used by medical professionals to detect and diagnose cancer. It is also used for prognosis and monitoring of the progression of the disease.

PET stands for Positron Emission Tomography, which is a type of nuclear imaging that uses a radioactive tracer to identify tumor cells in the body. PET scans are performed using a scanner that takes pictures of the tissues.

PET CT scans are also important for tracking progress after surgery or chemotherapy treatments. For example, if a patient has been diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoes chemotherapy treatment, then doctors will use this type of scan to assess whether all traces of cancer have been eliminated from the patient’s system.

PET CT scans are very expensive, so they are not done just for fun. They are only done when there is a suspicion of cancer or another disease. Doctors sometimes will request CT scan first to see if it is necessary to do the PET CT scan.

PET CT scans are a crucial part of cancer diagnosis and treatment. The scan can detect cancer cells that have spread to other parts of the body. It can also help determine where the tumor is located, which helps doctors plan treatment.

The PET CT scan is performed after a patient receives an injection of a radioactive substance called a tracer. The tracer collects in cancer cells and helps doctors identify them on the scan.