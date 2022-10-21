Abu Dhabi International Airport reopens city check-in service at Zayed Port

The Abu Dhabi International Airport’s city check-in service has reopened after a three-year hiatus, just in time for the peak travel season this winter.

Passengers may now check in at a new facility located at Terminal 1 of Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port.

At present, only passengers of Etihad Airways customers may use this service.

Passengers can check-in up to four hours before their flight. They may check in their luggage early, get their boarding permits, and go to the airport with confidence.

If travellers wind up with excess baggage, they have more time to get it back home rather than leaving it at the airport or paying extra for excessive weight.

The fee for checking in is AED45 per adult, AED25 for a kid, AED15 for a newborn, and AED120 for a family of four.

The terminal is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is plenty of parking. The cruise terminal is served by public buses number 9 (from Marina Mall) and 44 (from Armed Forces Officers Club).

Passengers can get more information by dialing 02 5833345.