Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Driver in Dubai fined AED50,000 for dumping dead man’s body who died from drug overdose

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago

The Dubai Court sentenced a man to five years in prison and fined him AED 50,000 after allowing a man to use heroin in his vehicle. The drug user then died of overdose and the suspect carried his corpse and dumped it in a lot.

A team of Dubai Police CID officers discovered surveillance footage from the area that showed the accused carrying the corpse to the lot and then escaping in a vehicle, in a case that dates back to April 2021.

He was apprehended immediately after his identification.

The suspect will be deported after serving a five-year jail term.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ABS TV5 copy

‘Deal is dead’: ABS-CBN, TV5 merger will not push through – Pangilinan

1 min ago
lolit solis bea alonzo

Lolit Solis apologizes to Bea Alonzo

44 mins ago
senator bato dela rosa 1

Senators to look into killing of Percy Lapid – Bato

1 hour ago
TFT baby g

Matteo and Sarah G welcomes arrival of baby niece Vittoria

17 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button