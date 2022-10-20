Driver in Dubai fined AED50,000 for dumping dead man’s body who died from drug overdose

The Dubai Court sentenced a man to five years in prison and fined him AED 50,000 after allowing a man to use heroin in his vehicle. The drug user then died of overdose and the suspect carried his corpse and dumped it in a lot.

A team of Dubai Police CID officers discovered surveillance footage from the area that showed the accused carrying the corpse to the lot and then escaping in a vehicle, in a case that dates back to April 2021.

He was apprehended immediately after his identification.

The suspect will be deported after serving a five-year jail term.