PICPA Dubai to hold ‘LIFE Talks: Lasting Impact & Faith Enrichment’ on October 23

The Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA – Dubai) has launched a program which sets to provide personal development and faith enrichment to fellow Overseas Filipinos.

Now on its second event, PICPA Dubai will be holding a seminar entitled “LIFE Sessions: Servant Leadership” this coming October 23 at Mercure Hotel, Barsha Heights. The session will be moderated by Theresa Marie Dominguez, Head of CSR and Life Program of PICPA Dubai with Mr. John Paul Mogaas, Project Manager of Biz Group UAE as a speaker.

In an event description shared by John Lexter Macalber of PICPA, the purpose of the event was detailed to be a combination of teaching life skills with long-term value and encourage individual growth through faith enrichment:

Teaching life skills with lasting impact

Learning is essential for a person to succeed in their respective careers, frequently people only associate it to reading policies, solving a matter with a client, or memorizing an excel formula, but there is more to it than meets the eye. While being a “book smart” is a way to move your way up to that corporate ladder, personal development can also have a lasting impact not only on your professional life but also on your personal life as well.

Rather than just focusing to finish that task at work, harnessing your personal development can help a person to improve their personality and use their charisma which in turn can help them develop people skills, trust, integrity, humility, and being able to easily adapt as a situation arises. That is the goal of LIFE sessions, to help uncover the skills, talents, and potentials that are often miss out by professionals nowadays that can enrich their quality of life as a whole.

Hitting two birds with one stone

The aim of PICPA Dubai’s LIFE sessions is to encourage personal and professional excellence, to guide professionals to be the best versions of themselves with the right amount of confidence and wisdom required to be successful in any situations they may find themselves in. LIFE sessions seek to improve not only the personal aspects of life but also help increase a person’s knowledge and further their career to become a productive individual.

The session also offers a breath of fresh air to the suffocating journey of the corporate ladder. Presenting social opportunities for professionals to have a healthy work-life balance. The personality that will be develop along the session will be a tool to know how to properly present one’s self, bringing together the needed logic and the right amount of passion that will surely lead the attendees to carve their own path to success.

Event registration is free. Register here: https://picpadubai.org/…/life-session-servant-leadership/