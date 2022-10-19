Matteo and Sarah G welcomes arrival of baby niece Vittoria

Actor Matteo Guidicelli and singer Sarah Geronimo welcomed together the newest addition to the Guidicelli family.

Shared through the instagram account of Glenna Guidicelli, the couple can be seen all smiled while staring at the newborn named Vittoria. The baby is the daughter of Matteo’s sister Giorgia and husband Ian Dato.

Glenna said in her post that she is a proud grandmother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenna Fernan Guidicelli (@glfguidicelli)

“Welcome to the outside world Vittoria Valentina,” captioned Giorgia on Instagram sharing photos of her and Ian at the hospital with their baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Guidicelli (@giorgiaguidicellidato)

Matteo and Sarah G has just celebrated their ninth year as a couple last September.