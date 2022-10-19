Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Matteo and Sarah G welcomes arrival of baby niece Vittoria

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 mins ago

Actor Matteo Guidicelli and singer Sarah Geronimo welcomed together the newest addition to the Guidicelli family.

Shared through the instagram account of Glenna Guidicelli, the couple can be seen all smiled while staring at the newborn named Vittoria. The baby is the daughter of Matteo’s sister Giorgia and husband Ian Dato.

Glenna said in her post that she is a proud grandmother.

“Welcome to the outside world Vittoria Valentina,” captioned Giorgia on Instagram sharing photos of her and Ian at the hospital with their baby girl.

Matteo and Sarah G has just celebrated their ninth year as a couple last September.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT picpa 1

PICPA Dubai to hold ‘LIFE Talks: Lasting Impact & Faith Enrichment’ on October 23

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 19 at 11.58.29 AM

Fakhruddin properties’ Maimoon Gardens sees rising demand; promises cleanest air and sustainable living

3 hours ago
eArrival

DOH replaces ‘One Health Pass’ with new ‘eArrival Card’

3 hours ago
derek hyper realistic scalp

LOOK: Derek Ramsay’s new hyper realistic scalp tattoo trends on social media

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button