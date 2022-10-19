Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Jinggoy Estrada clarifies statement on banning Korean dramas

Senator Jinggoy Estrada clarifies his previous statement and said that he is not pushing for a ban on Korean dramas to support the local industry.

“Kaugnay sa aking pahayag kahapon sa mga foreign-made shows, my statement stems from the frustration that while we are only too eager and willing to celebrate South Korea’s entertainment industry, we have sadly allowed our own to deteriorate because of the lack of support from the moviegoing public,” Estrada said in a Facebook statement.

“I wish that the zealousness of our kababayans in patronizing foreign artists can be replicated to support our homegrown talents who I strongly believe are likewise world-class. I have nothing against South Korea’s successes in the entertainment field and admittedly, we have much to learn from them,” he added.

The senator who was a former actor himself appealed to the public not to ignore the work local actors do in the country.

“Pero huwag naman nating kalimutan at balewalain ang trabaho, ang mga pinaghirapan at angking likha ng ating mga kapwa Pilipino. South Korea’s phenomenal success is rooted in their love of country. It is high time that we follow their example and do the same for our own entertainment industry that is at best, barely surviving,” he said.

