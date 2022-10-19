Couples unique palengke-themed prenup photos gains attention online

A couple from Marikina are earning praises online for their wet market or palengke-inspired prenup photos.

Anthony Reario, 36 and Harilyn Reario, 30 from Marikina shared that they want to depict the realness of married life in their pre-wedding photos.

“Sa Hirap at Sa Ginhawa magkasama magmamahalan, sabay na mag babanat ng buto para sa magandang buhay pamilya,” captioned Reario in his post sharing their album.

“I want to give my wedding prenup different spice and flavor that will captivate the day to day life of Filipino married couple,” he added.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Anthony Reario shated that the idea of doing a prenup shoot was last minute so they opt to go for a theme that will require less cost and preparation.

“Actually, last minute na kami nakapag-decide na mag prenup and we want a pre-nup theme na time saving, less effort and practical. Then, I came up with idea na, since our wedding is Modern Filipiniana, for a little bit of twist why not na palengke serye ang concept para irepresent ang buhay mag-asawa na masigasig na nagtutulugan at nagmamahalan sa hirap man o ginhawa,” shared Reario.

They shot their pre-nup photos in two wet markets in the Philippines: Concepcion Marikina Palengke and Tumana Palengke.

“I thought of palengke bilang setting for practical reason dahil malapit sa bahay ng wife ko. And luckily my wife really likes my idea. We planned and visualized the scene right away and executed it the next day. No production team, no makeup artist. Just me, my wife and Altrex, our photographer,” said Reario.

The couple shared that they spend less than 1,000 pesos for the two-hour fun shoot.

Before deciding to go for the palengke serye theme, the couple shared that they also thought of doing other simple living scenes such as washing clothes beside a river or reliving scenes from the Spanish era.

“Naisip din namin ang paglalaba scene sa ilog o kaya couple na nag-ibigan sa iba’t- ibang panahon mula noong spanish era up to the present. Pero dahil malaking factor sa amin ang oras nag-decide kaming i-maximize yung resources na nasa paligid,” shared Reario.

For them, you don’t need to spend much to have a memorable pre-wedding photoshoot.

“You don’t need to spend a lot of money for the best prenup, you just need to be creative and enjoy the moment, and the result will speak for itself,” said Reario.

Their post is currently gaining attention online to which the couple feels thankful.

“I’m thrilled that people appreciated our PALENGKE SERYE. I received many messages from social media and even in person, sending and expressing their appreciation and happiness. And it will not happen without my husband’s creativity and wittiness. And, I would like to commend our photographer Altrex for his talent and those people in Concepcion Marikina Palengke and Tumana Palengke for letting us be a fish, vegetable, and balut vendor for a day,” shared Harilyn Reario.