Latest NewsFeatureNewsTFT News

Couples unique palengke-themed prenup photos gains attention online

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

Photos courtesy of Anthony Reario

A couple from Marikina are earning praises online for their wet market or palengke-inspired prenup photos.
Anthony Reario, 36 and Harilyn Reario, 30  from Marikina shared that they want to depict the realness of married life in their pre-wedding photos.
“Sa Hirap at Sa Ginhawa magkasama magmamahalan, sabay na mag babanat ng buto para sa magandang buhay pamilya,” captioned Reario in his post sharing their album. 
“I want to give my wedding prenup different spice and flavor that will captivate the day to day life of Filipino married couple,” he added.
plengkw14
In an interview with The Filipino Times, Anthony Reario shated that the idea of doing a prenup shoot was last minute so they opt to go for a theme that will require less cost and preparation.
“Actually, last minute na kami nakapag-decide na mag prenup and we want a pre-nup theme na time saving, less effort and practical. Then, I came up with idea na, since our wedding is Modern Filipiniana, for a little bit of twist why not na palengke serye ang concept para irepresent ang buhay mag-asawa na masigasig na nagtutulugan at nagmamahalan sa hirap man o ginhawa,” shared Reario.
palengke4
They shot their pre-nup photos in two wet markets in the Philippines: Concepcion Marikina Palengke and Tumana Palengke.
“I thought of palengke bilang setting for practical reason dahil malapit sa bahay ng wife ko. And luckily my wife really likes my idea. We planned and visualized the scene right away and executed it the next day. No production team, no makeup artist. Just me, my wife and Altrex, our photographer,” said Reario.
The couple shared that they spend less than 1,000 pesos for the two-hour fun shoot.
palengke3
Before deciding to go for the palengke serye theme, the couple shared that they also thought of doing other simple living scenes such as washing clothes beside a river or reliving scenes from the Spanish era.
“Naisip din namin ang paglalaba scene sa ilog o kaya couple na nag-ibigan sa iba’t- ibang panahon mula noong spanish era up to the present. Pero dahil malaking factor sa amin ang oras nag-decide kaming i-maximize yung resources na nasa paligid,” shared Reario.
For them, you don’t need to spend much to have a memorable pre-wedding photoshoot.
“You don’t need to spend a lot of money for the best prenup, you just need to be creative and enjoy the moment, and the result will speak for itself,” said Reario.
Their post is currently gaining attention online to which the couple feels thankful.
“I’m thrilled that people appreciated our PALENGKE SERYE. I received many messages from social media and even in person, sending and expressing their appreciation and happiness. And it will not happen without my husband’s creativity and wittiness. And, I would like to commend our photographer Altrex for his talent and those people in Concepcion Marikina Palengke and Tumana Palengke for letting us be a fish, vegetable, and balut vendor for a day,” shared Harilyn Reario.
palengke10

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT baby g

Matteo and Sarah G welcomes arrival of baby niece Vittoria

28 mins ago
TFT picpa 1

PICPA Dubai to hold ‘LIFE Talks: Lasting Impact & Faith Enrichment’ on October 23

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 19 at 11.58.29 AM

Fakhruddin properties’ Maimoon Gardens sees rising demand; promises cleanest air and sustainable living

3 hours ago
eArrival

DOH replaces ‘One Health Pass’ with new ‘eArrival Card’

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button