Canada’s Saskatchewan plans to hire Filipino health workers

The Canadian Embassy in Manila said Tuesday that Saskatchewan, Canada, intends to employ hundreds of Filipino health care professionals.

According to the Embassy, Saskatchewan intends to recruit, train, encourage, and retain additional medical employees in order to enhance its health-care system.

“We want to spread the word to health care workers in the Philippines that our province is a place of great opportunity,” said Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan’s Minister of Health.

Saskatchewan is the first jurisdiction in Canada to test an expedited training and evaluation pathway for qualified Filipino nurse candidates.

“We would love to welcome into our friendly Saskatchewan communities health care workers from the Philippines who are interested in coming to work and live here along with their families,” he added.

Participants would stay in the Philippines to complete the online components of the intense educational program before returning to Saskatchewan to complete the final clinical and practical components.

Successful applicants who sign a return for service agreement will have their costs for language and education evaluations, bridging/training, professional exam and registration fees, and other costs incurred during training, such as clinical placement travel, paid.

Furthermore, the expenditures incurred by overseas recruits include transportation, lodging, and other settlement-related charges (such as immigration fees), according to the Embassy.

Merriman stated that the Canadian province provides full-time positions and assistance for globally certified health care workers in a variety of vocations such as Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Continuing Care Assistants, and Medical Laboratory Assistants.

Details about health-care opportunities and how to get them may be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/HHR.