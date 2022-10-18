Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BSP: Remittances from overseas Filipinos reached three-month low in August 2022

Staff Report

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported that remittances from overseas Filipinos continue to dip and fell into a three-month low based on the data from the month of August.

The BSP said that cash remittances or money transfers coursed through banks stood at $2.721 billion, the lowest since $2.425 billion worth of remittances came in last May.

The figure is slower than the $2.917 billion in July, but higher compared to the $2.609 billion recorded in August 2021.

Based on the report, the United States accounted for 41.7% for cash remittances, followed by Singapore with 6.9%, Saudi Arabia with 5.8%, and Japan with 4.9%.

Other countries like United Kingdom with 4.9%, the United Arab Emirates with 4.1%, Canada with 3.5%, Qatar with 2.8%, Taiwan with 2.7%, and South Korea with 2.6%.

The total sum of transfers sent in cash or in-kind via informal channels were recorded at $3 billion. The lowest since May’s $2.705 billion.

The central bank said that most of the remittances came from land-based workers with one year contracts than sea- and land-based workers with work contracts less than a year.

