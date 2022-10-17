Paul Soriano agrees to Php1 salary per year as new Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. swore in Paul David Soriano as Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications on Monday, with the multi-awarded film and television filmmaker consenting to a yearly remuneration of PHP1.

“One of the greatest assets of the Filipino is our creativity, and we must find many ways to highlight that to the rest of the world. And that is what Paul Soriano has already been doing in his career as a filmmaker. And now we have asked him to help us at one peso per year,” said Marcos.

Soriano’s responsibilities include advising the President and assisting departments and agencies, including government-owned and controlled enterprises, on subjects that would improve their information dissemination programs and projects.

Soriano, who was behind Marcos’ campaign commercials in last May’s polls, thanked the President for appointing him as an adviser.

“It’s an absolute honor to be able to serve, first and foremost, of course, for the country and then, of course, for the PBBM administration. It’s a passion of mine to just create and communicate. It’s an absolute honor that the President has trusted me with this position,” said the newly-appointed presidential adviser.

Soriano, a De Anza College advertising and marketing communications graduate, is married to Toni Gonzaga, an actress and celebrity presenter. He received Best Director and Best Film at the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival for his film Siargao.

“You know, in this day and age, you need to do it creatively, and you need to communicate so that the mission and the vision and the message of the President is clearly communicated to the Filipino people,” added Soriano.