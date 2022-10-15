Harry Potter’s Hagrid actor dies at 72 

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor, famously known for portraying the iconic character Hagrid, has passed away. He was 72 years-old.

“My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14,” Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said in a statement.

A career that spanned for over four decades, he became popular and won a number of awards for his portrayal of the hard-drinking criminal psychologist Dr Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in the ITV series “Cracker” (1993-2006).

Coltrane made a mark after bagging the role of Hagrid, a half-giant half-human gamekeeper and Keeper of the Keys and Grounds of Hogwarts school in the film franchise of Harry Potter series.

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him,” Belinda added.

No cause of death was given by Coltrane’s agent. He is survived by his wife, two children and his sister.