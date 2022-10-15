Filipinos love Indo-Chinese Food – DesertWok

One of the most loved Filipino-owned restaurants in Dubai, DesertWok, has discovered that Filipinos in Dubai love Indo-Chinese food.

The fusion between Chinese cuisine cooked up in an Indian style is a food combination that diners enjoy, particularly Filipinos. This is one of the many reasons why they keep coming back and patronizing the appetizing dishes of DesertWok.

Located at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), DesertWok is a popular go-to place of food enthusiasts who crave for savory meals that give them a nostalgic taste of Filipino dishes.

“Filipinos are bold in trying different types of Asian cuisine which is similar to our Filipino dishes with a twist. The combination of Chinese ingredients of soy sauce, garlic and ginger with the Indians hot chilies and spices, makes it a great ‘Ulam’ (Main Dish) for our traditional steam rice,” said Ms. Vangie “Asiyah” Monjardin, owner of DesertWok.

Among their mouthwatering dishes, Pinoys particularly love their Crunchy Beef (Sweet & Spicy), Desert Wok Chicken Lollipop (Spicy Fried Chicken), Tofu Bokchoy (Stir Fry Tofu & Bokchoy) and Hakka Noodles (similar to Pansit Canton).

When asked what makes their Indo-Chinese dishes exemplary, Ms. Monjardin shared that it’s all because of their consistency in making sure that their food is made fresh from the wok.

“It’s freshly cooked as per order, and we are particular with making sure of the consistency of our foods’ flavor and taste. We also have a big serving that can be shared, so its value for money. We have dine-in, takeaways and delivery too,” said Ms. Monjardin.

Customers of DesertWok say that there is something about their food that caters to the fiery taste buds and will make you crave for more.

Ryan Untalan, a customer of DesertWok said that he usually recommends the restaurant to his friends and co-workers as he would always get an enjoyable dining experience in the resto.

He also personally loves the Indo-Chinese dishes of DesertWok.

“I recommend for other customers of first-time diners to try DesertWok’s Crunchy Beef and Chamba Chicken. Overall, the restaurant is well thought of considering the size constraints plus the restaurant feels pleasant to dine in,” said Untalan.

And since it is a must-try restaurant, their seats almost always fill-in quickly. This makes takeaway and deliver orders very handy. You can visit them at Jumeirah Village Circle or call for your orders at 04-4475022 / 055 8264389.