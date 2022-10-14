Umm Al Quwain to ban single use plastic bags from January 2023

Umm Al Quwain will prohibit single-use plastics starting from January 1, 2023.

All bags must be biodegradable, multi-use, or made of paper or woven fabric, according to a resolution reached by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

The new policy will be implemented by the Umm Al Quwain Municipality. They will also be in charge of detecting rule exceptions.

Beginning next year, retailers must charge an additional 25 fils every plastic bag used by customers. This is done in anticipation for the emirate’s comprehensive prohibition on single-use plastic bags.

The regulatory change will be supported by public awareness initiatives to urge consumers to limit their use of pollutants and switch to more environmentally friendly alternatives.

The restriction in Umm Al Quwain follows similar ones in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.