POLO Canada warns Pinoy jobseekers not to pay placement fees

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Toronto reminds prospective overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that there are no placement fees to pay if they wish to work in Canada.

“We are reminding everyone that Canada is a ‘no placement fee’ country. All fees related to recruitment and employment of foreign workers bound for Canada are shouldered by the employers,” read the advisory from POLO Toronto.

It also warned individuals not to give out personal information to those purporting to be recruiters.

The warning was issued in response to concerns of unscrupulous people or groups providing bogus jobs in the host nation.

“Do not believe them and avoid giving personal information and documents to these people. We are issuing this warning anew against such individuals or agencies supposedly offering jobs in Canada,” it added.

The Office also recommended the general public to constantly double-check the legitimacy of employment offers from government entities such as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) or POLOs.