Latest NewsNewsTFT News

POLO Canada warns Pinoy jobseekers not to pay placement fees

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Toronto reminds prospective overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that there are no placement fees to pay if they wish to work in Canada.

“We are reminding everyone that Canada is a ‘no placement fee’ country. All fees related to recruitment and employment of foreign workers bound for Canada are shouldered by the employers,” read the advisory from POLO Toronto.

It also warned individuals not to give out personal information to those purporting to be recruiters.

The warning was issued in response to concerns of unscrupulous people or groups providing bogus jobs in the host nation.

“Do not believe them and avoid giving personal information and documents to these people. We are issuing this warning anew against such individuals or agencies supposedly offering jobs in Canada,” it added.

The Office also recommended the general public to constantly double-check the legitimacy of employment offers from government entities such as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) or POLOs.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III was caught by PDEA's Ninoy Aquino International Airport Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group for drug possession. Photo from PDEA

DOJ Sec. Remulla’s son faces drug charge

1 hour ago
Plastic Bags

Umm Al Quwain to ban single use plastic bags from January 2023

2 hours ago
ramon tulfo

Ramon Tulfo’s ‘intelihente’ comment against delivery boy draws flak from netizens

3 hours ago
obiena marcos 2

LOOK: PBBM meets EJ Obiena in Malacañang

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button