Marcos won’t interfere with De Lima case

Despite calls to release her, President Bongbong Marcos said that he will not interfere on the case of former senator Leila De Lima.

Marcos told reporters that he will not meddle with De Lima’s case despite calls from opposition lawmakers for the chief executive to use his legal powers.

“I think urging prosecutors to do one thing or another is interfering. So, that’s why I have said we are very, very clear that we have three departments of government at siguro naman hindi natin dapat, pabayaan natin, hindi naman natin pinagdududahan ang proseso eh,” he said.

“I think the process is there we are continuing to monitor what is going on, the extent…” he added.

The appeal was made after De Lima was briefly hostaged inside her detention facility in Camp Crame.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said that releasing De Lima is the ‘moral thing’ to do.

“I wanted to ask her if she feels safe because if she doesn’t feel safe sabi ko sa kanya ililipat ka namin, and she said sabi naman niya hindi naman siguro kailangan,” Marcos said.

“So she never asked me to do anything, ‘yan lang ‘yung tweet niya, what she tweeted yesterday that’s the extent of it, that’s the extent of our discussion with the former senator,” he added.