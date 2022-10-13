Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Qatar Airways to hire some 10,000 workers ahead of FIFA world cup

Qatar Airways has announced that it will be hiring some 10,000 workers ahead of the FIFA World Cup to handle the influx of passengers flocking to Doha.

In a Reuters report, the airline aims to increase its workforce from 45,000 to 55,000 according to its spokesperson.

“Qatar Airways is on a growth trajectory following COVID and with World Cup preparations in full swing, it is ramping up recruitment across the airline,” the company said in a statement.
The airline did not comment in whether some positions are permanent or temporary.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline was forced to cut down on its manpower to 37,000.

Recruitment events were held in the Philippines, India, and other countries at the end of September.

No information yet on how mang were hired and will be part of the World Cup in November.

“It will be a huge challenge to be able to manage this very fast moving demand for very large numbers of spectators,” QatarAirways CEO Akbar al-Baker previously said.

