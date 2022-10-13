Latest News

Pia Cayetano shocked over admission of DSWD chief that he’s not aware of social worker shortage

Senator Pia Cayetano was shocked to find out that Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo was not aware of the existing shortage of social workers.

During the senate hearing for the proposed budget of the DSWD for 2023, Cayetano asked Tulfo if the DSWD is coordinating with the Commission on Higher Education or CHED to address the shortage of social workers.

“Mr. Secretary, I’m sure you also have been made aware by now that we have a shortage of social workers. Have you made adjustments with CHEd particularly on the schools, the supply side, on having enough programs to come up with graduates of social work to be able to fill these very important positions?” Cayetano asked.

“I’ll look into that, madam chair, your honor, to your question, your honor, regarding the shortage. But now I’m not aware that we do have a shortage of social workers,” Tulfo replied.

“But this is my plan, your honor, madam chair, within the next few years or months, if we will have a recruitment or job openings, I will definitely be looking for social workers, madam chair, your honor,” he added.

Cayetano then expressed her surprise over the lack of awareness on the social worker shortage.

“Madam chairperson, I just want to express na nagulat naman ako d’un sa staff niyo, Mr. Secretary. Kasi I recognize na you just assumed office, wala naman pong problema ‘yun, pero nagugulat po ako na hindi nakarating sa inyo, hindi nagparating sa inyo ng staff niyo na napakalaking problema natin ang shortage ng social workers,” she said.

Tulfo assured Cayetano that he will coordinate with CHED on the issue of social worker shortage. He also said that they have openings for the position but no one is applying because of low compensation.

