DMW shuts down illegal recruitment center in Makati

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) shut down an immigration advisory business in Makati City on Tuesday, October 11, due to suspected unlawful recruiting practices.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople personally went to the consulting company in San Lorenzo with the Makati City police to enforce the closure order.

“[Ito ay] example ng consultation agency na nagpapanggap na recruitment agency. Di siya lisensyado ng POEA [Philippine Overseas Employment Administration], naninigil siya, nangongolekta ng resumes ng mga workers,” Ople told reporters.

According to the secretary, the organization offers work opportunities to several countries, including South Korea and Canada.

The firm is believed to demand placement fees ranging from P80,000 to P200,000 for each candidate.

“Nagpapaasa [sa] mga worker na makapag-work sila sa abroad pero alam naman natin na ang pwede lang magpa-alis ng mga workers natin ay mga lehitimong recruitment firms,” she added.

Ople reportedly discovered the company’s illicit operations through a complaint from the Philippine labor attaché in South Korea.

The DMW secretary warned once more that the government will impose “zero-tolerance” policy on any unlawful recruiters.

“Kung titingnan niyo napakaganda kasi corporate ang look niya eh. Pero kung ang singil ay P80,000 to P200,000, kada biktima ng illegal recruitment, they can really afford the sophisticated websites, social media platforms. They can invest in that. So if it’s too good to be true, then it’s probably and usually not true. Mag-ingat na lang po,” advised Ople.

This marks the fourth company that the DMW has shut down since Ople took the reins of the agency.