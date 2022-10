The UAE’s weather is getting cooler by the day, as the country’s temperature dipped anew today, October 12.

Reports from the National Center for Meteorology revealed that the lowest temperature was 18.9°C earlier at 5:45 AM at the Barakah 2 area of the Al Dhafra Region in Abu Dhabi.

Al Jazeera and Jais Mountain both reported lows of 19.2°C, while Al Foah and Barakah reached only 19.6°C.

The lowest temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi both averaged at 22°C.