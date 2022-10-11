WESTERN DIGITAL BRINGS NEW PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND WORLD’S HIGHEST CAPACITY DATA STORAGE TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

With the overall demand for storage capacity expected to grow globally, one can clearly see why we not only need more storage capacity but also more efficient storage technologies, and higher performing, reliable solutions to handle more data than ever before.

As experts from around the world prepare to attend GITEX from October 10 – 14 in Dubai, Western Digital will showcase a range of storage devices that will feature industry firsts and innovations across the company’s extensive portfolio including Western Digital’s new 22TB1 range of hard disk drives (HDDs) including the new industry-leading Ultrastar DC HC570 22TB CMR HDD.

Tareq Husseini, Senior Sales Director for Middle East, Africa & Turkey, said: “We are excited to return to GITEX this year with a whole new portfolio of data storage solutions. As a market leader, we are constantly challenged to address the capacity and analytical needs across several industries. With the future of digital ever expanding, we need to innovate to keep pace with the growth of data and technology. As there is more data produced and used today than ever before, our presence at GITEX will showcase our products and how they can efficiently store huge volumes of data and offer consumers and businesses alike the support they need.”

This year the conference is running under the theme of “Enter the Next Digital Universe” and Western Digital’s storage product portfolio will provide the foundation, serving a wide variety of customers. The new 22TB HDDs have been specifically designed to cater to the needs of four key target segments: WD Gold™ HDDs are an excellent choice for IT/data center channel customers; Ultrastar DC HC570 22TB CMR HDDs are designed for cloud and enterprises; WD Red™ Pro HDDs are tailored towards the needs of network attached storage (NAS); and WD Purple™ Pro HDDs are built for a smart video/surveillance.

As previously highlighted during the company’s “What’s Next Western Digital Event” held in May, these new drives are packed with industry-firsts, including OptiNAND™ technology, energy-assisted PMR (ePMR), triple-stage actuator (TSA) and the eighth generation of HelioSeal®. These cutting-edge features work together to provide customers with the industry’s highest CMR areal density at 2.2TB per platter, which results in 22TB CMR HDDs being delivered to the end user. Additionally, one of the new technology innovations is ArmorCache™, a feature uniquely enabled by OptiNAND that combines the performance of write cache enabled (WCE) mode and the data protection of write cache disabled (WCD) mode, offering the best of both scenarios without compromise.

On the gaming side, the WD_BLACK™ portfolio will be on display, including the newly launched WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe ™ SSD. This product approaches the limits of the PCIe® Gen43 interface and stretches the boundaries of gaming with its exceptional storage capacity. It features speeds up to 7,300 MB/s2 to deliver top-tier performance with ridiculously short load times for an elite gaming experience.

In addition, products from Western Digital’s WD® and SanDisk® brands will be also showcased.

Attendees and delegates to GITEX can learn more by visiting one of Western Digital’s partner stands at Logicom, QNAP and ASBIS.

1One terabyte(TB) is equal to one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less due to operating environment.

2 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.3 PCIe Gen4 storage technology requires a compatible motherboard. WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD is backwards-compatible with PCIe Gen3.

