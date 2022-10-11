WATCH: “Flying car” eVTOL spotted in Dubai

The world’s first public flight of the pioneering eVTOL flying car X2, created by Chinese electric vehicle firm XPeng, took place on October 10 at Skydive Dubai, one of three Chambers operating under Dubai Chambers.

Dubai International Chamber and XPeng co-organized the event, which was backed by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.

The X2 aircraft completed its historic 90-minute test flight after taking off in Dubai, ushering in an exciting new age of short-haul flights and intelligent transportation solutions.

Li Xuhang, Consul-General of China in Dubai, Hassan Al Hashemi, Acting President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, Dr. Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPeng, Mohammad Al Kamali, Deputy CEO, Dubai Industries and Exports, and representatives of the local and international press attended the occasion.

The futuristic two-seater eVTOL flying car X2 is the newest generation of flying cars developed separately by XPENG’s subsidiary XPENG AEROHT. The X2 generates no carbon dioxide and is designed for low-altitude city flight, with a top speed of 130 kilometers per hour.

The choice of Dubai as the test flight venue is ascribed to Dubai International Chamber’s attempts to attract top multinational corporations (MNCs) to the emirate, as well as the work of its China office since 2021. This strengthens Dubai’s position as a premier location for future innovations and a center for top international corporations to showcase their newest technology in global markets.